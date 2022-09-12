This evening in Madison: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
