Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
