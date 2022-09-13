Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected fo…
A fog is denser and thicker than a mist. Consequently, it is more difficult to see through a fog than a mist.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
This evening in Madison: Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Loc…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees toda…
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Th…