Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

