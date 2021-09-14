This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
