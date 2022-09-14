Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
