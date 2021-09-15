This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
