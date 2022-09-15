Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
