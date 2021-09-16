 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

