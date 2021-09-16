This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
