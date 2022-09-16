Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
A fog is denser and thicker than a mist. Consequently, it is more difficult to see through a fog than a mist.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected fo…
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
This evening in Madison: Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Loc…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees toda…