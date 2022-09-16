Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.