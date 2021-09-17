Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
