Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.