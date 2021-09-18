For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
