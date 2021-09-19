This evening in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
