This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
A fog is denser and thicker than a mist. Consequently, it is more difficult to see through a fog than a mist.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?