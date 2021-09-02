Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin
- Updated
Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s for southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't le…
- Updated
While we still lack the ability to accurately forecast hurricane intensity, our understanding of how hurricanes evolve has grown substantially.
Rounds of storms through Friday night could bring flooding, with greatest threat in western Wisconsin
- Updated
The storm complexes are expected to gradually weaken as they move across Wisconsin, so the potential for damaging wind and localized heavy rain and flooding is greater over western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Meteorological fall started Wednesday and the weather is going along with that, as the summer heat and humidity is gone as well, according to …
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will…