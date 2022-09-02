Madison's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
