Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
