Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
