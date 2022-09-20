 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

