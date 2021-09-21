For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
