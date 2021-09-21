 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News