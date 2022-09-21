Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
