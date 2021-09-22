Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.