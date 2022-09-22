This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
