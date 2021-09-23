Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.