Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

