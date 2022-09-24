Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.