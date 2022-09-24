Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.