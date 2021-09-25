 Skip to main content
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

