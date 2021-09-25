Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: When does autumn begin?
It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the hou…
Thunderstorms that prompted tornado warnings Monday night swept highs in the 80s from southern Wisconsin and ushered in highs in the 60s, a da…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures will be seen across southern Wisconsin for the autumnal equinox on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Southern Wisconsin will see a dramatic warm-up, and then a cooldown, with highs soaring to the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, then tumbling to the…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will…