For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
