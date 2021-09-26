This evening in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
