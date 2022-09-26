Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
The latest entry in the category of unprecedented weather extremes comes from the tropical Atlantic basin, where, last week, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …