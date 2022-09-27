Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
