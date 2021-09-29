Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.