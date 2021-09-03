 Skip to main content
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

