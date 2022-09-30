This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
