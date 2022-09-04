Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.