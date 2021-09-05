For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
