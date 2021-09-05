Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.