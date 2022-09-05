This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
