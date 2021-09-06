This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
