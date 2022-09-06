Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning is one way to get nitrogen into the soil.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will se…
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of…
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…