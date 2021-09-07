Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
