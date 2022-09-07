This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
