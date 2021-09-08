 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

