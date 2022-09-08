This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
