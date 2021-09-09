For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
