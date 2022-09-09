 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

