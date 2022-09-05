 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westfield (2-1) at Wisconsin Dells (2-1)

The Chiefs and the Pioneers are looking to gain traction in the South Central Conference title race. Last week, the Chiefs defeated River Valley (0-3) 35-28, in a crossover conference game with the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, while Westfield was clobbered by Mauston (1-2) 69-22 to begin league play.

