Westfield Pioneers

Coach: Kirk Kangas, third season (0-9)

Last season: It was a difficult fall last year for the Pioneers as they went a winless 0-4 in the COVID-19-impacted campaign. Still, Westfield showed signs of life despite failing to break into the win column. Most notably was a 13-8 loss to rival Wautoma on Oct. 30. Westfield scored just three times last fall and will be eager to increase that total this season.

He’s going to be missed: Carter Stauffacher. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound running back was the bellcow of the Pioneers rushing attack. Stauffacher rallied 286 yards on 56 carries over four games, good for an average of 5.1 yards per attempt and 71.5 yards per game.

He’s back: What the Pioneers lack in size they make up for in athleticism, and Kash Kangas has it in spades. The junior utility back/defensive back has great speed both out of the backfield and in the slot, as well as key elusiveness that will certainly come in handy this season after accounting for 62 total yards and a touchdown last season.