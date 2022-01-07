 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westfield
Westfield

Carly Drew

Westfield freshman Carly Drew joined Brakebush as a unanimous first team All-South Central Conference selection in her debut season.

Westfield

Trista Drew, G, 2022

Carly Drew, G, 2024

Sidney Hoffa, G, 2023

Nadia Hoffa, G, 2023

Both the Drew and Hoffa sisters are playing critical roles for the Pioneers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 4 with a 13-1 record. Carly leads the Pioneers with 19.4 points, while Trista, the team's top defender, is averaging 5.4 points. Nadia is in her second season as a starter, averaging 7.3 points, and Sidney (1.9 ppg), who sat out last year due to a leg injury, comes off the bench for the Pioneers.

