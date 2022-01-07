Westfield
Trista Drew, G, 2022
Carly Drew, G, 2024
Sidney Hoffa, G, 2023
Nadia Hoffa, G, 2023
Both the Drew and Hoffa sisters are playing critical roles for the Pioneers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 4 with a 13-1 record. Carly leads the Pioneers with 19.4 points, while Trista, the team’s top defender, is averaging 5.4 points. Nadia is in her second season as a starter, averaging 7.3 points, and Sidney (1.9 ppg), who sat out last year due to a leg injury, comes off the bench for the Pioneers.
