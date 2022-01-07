Westfield

Both the Drew and Hoffa sisters are playing critical roles for the Pioneers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 4 with a 13-1 record. Carly leads the Pioneers with 19.4 points, while Trista, the team’s top defender, is averaging 5.4 points. Nadia is in her second season as a starter, averaging 7.3 points, and Sidney (1.9 ppg), who sat out last year due to a leg injury, comes off the bench for the Pioneers.