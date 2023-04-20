All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Diplomat

Netflix - New Series

Keri Russell, who is also an executive producer, leads this political drama as Kate Wyler, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to have gone to Afghanistan; while she is great in a crisis zone, in a historic home … less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Star Trek: Picard

Paramount- Series Finale

The third and final season, in which Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) reunited with most of the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, concludes today.

NBA Playoffs: Round 1

TNT, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live

NBA playoffs action on TNT tonight features two games from the conference quarterfinal round.

Station 19

ABC, 7 p.m.

In "What Are You Willing to Lose," a shoddily assembled structure poses a dangerous challenge for the team.

Next Level Chef

FOX, 7 p.m.

The remaining chefs must elevate their dish by frying their entree in the new episode "Fry Me a River."

Grey's Anatomy

ABC, 8 p.m.

In "Gunpowder and Lead," Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) takes her personal problems out on her work colleagues, and Mika (Midori Francis) struggles with burnout.

Animal Control

FOX, 8 p.m.

Shred and Victoria (Michael Rowland and Grace Palmer) are called into the principal's office during a school visit in the new episode "Pigs and Minks."

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 9 p.m.

In "Bass Reeves Tracks Belle Starr," U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves attempts to arrest Belle Starr and her outlaw husband, but Belle asks for 24 hours to find someone to care for her young daughter, Pearl. When the Starr family decides to flee instead, the marshal must track them down.