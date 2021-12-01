Why Beaver Dam girls basketball remains a towering presence among Badger Conference contenders vying to unseat them

And Chase still always seems to have something new to unveil in each game.

“The scouting report we have to create for them has to be so in depth, and there’s still stuff that he has that you don’t have on your scouting report,” Richter said, who will prepare Waunakee to take on Beaver Dam on Dec. 17 and Feb. 8 this season. “He’s one of the best in the business. Especially for me being a younger coach, we’re learning a lot of stuff watching him twice a year.”

Simon said Chase always has the Golden Beavers ready for any situation. Simon could pressure Beaver Dam’s offense or use zone, it wouldn’t matter because Beaver Dam would still execute what it needs to.

That comes from the kind of talent Chase puts his players up against. Beaver Dam is consistently facing some of the state’s best teams, traveling out of state to play and practicing against some of the top talent. It is a battle-tested group each season.

But depth, which the Golden Beavers typically have a lot of, also plays a factor.

They typically don’t rely on a single player to score at a high rate. And at times they have been able to run five players deep off the bench. Most of the time, games got so out of hand that players at the end of the bench got playing time.