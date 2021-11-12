WIAA girls swimming state meet

WIAA Girls Swimming State Championships
Division 2
Friday's results
Team scores — 1, Madison Edgewood 394; 2, Rhinelander 188; 3, Baraboo 156; 4, Shorewood 153; 5, Whitnall 137; 6, Ashwaubenon 135; 7, McFarland 118; 8, DeForest 115; 9, Sauk Prairie 114; 10, Whitefish Bay 102; 11, Greendale 90; 12, Kohler Co-op 86; 13, Merrill 84; 14, Jefferson/Cambridge 62; 14, New Berlin Eisenhower 62; 16, Grafton 60; 17, Monroe/New Glarus 50; 18, Rice Lake 46; 19, Wauwatosa West 36; 20, Ladysmith Co-op 23; 21, Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 18; 22, Wausau East 16; 22, Tomahawk 16; 24, Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 13; 25, Lakeland Union 12; 25, Stoughton 12; 27, River Valley/Richland Center 11; 28, Plymouth 6; 29, Menomonie 2; 29, Whitewater 2; 29, ThePrairieSchool/St.Catherines 2; 32, Seymour 1; 32, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 1.
200 yard medley relay — 1, Edgewood (Sweeney, teDuis, Bloom, Reid), 1:45.20; 2, Rhinelander (M. Francis, N. St. Pierre, K. Francis, Winnicki), 1:45.72; 3, Baraboo (Gneiser, Stute, Lohr, Balfanz), 1:46.16. 200 yard freestyle — 1, Enz, Edgew, 1:47.65; 2, Stacey, Edgew, 1:48.66; 3, Malinowski, WW, 1:50.76. 200 yard individual medley — 1, M. Francis, Rh, 2:03.91; 2, teDuis, Edgew, 2:05.27; 3, Bloom, Edgew, 2:06.05. 50 yard freestyle — 1, Reid, Edgew, :23.50; 2, Nitke, Ash, :23.98; 3, Balfanz, Bar, :24.00. 100 yard butterfly — 1, Malinowski, WW, :54.47; 2, Lohr, Bar, :57.09; 3, Bloom, Edgew, :57.30. 100 yard freestyle — 1, Reid, Edgew, :50.93; 2, Bellile, Ash, :51.28; 3, Nitke, Ash, :51.97. 500 yard freestyle — 1, Enz, Edgew, 4:55.29; 2, Stacey, Edgew, 4:56.95; 3, Stephens, WB, 5:04.17. 200 yard freestyle relay — 1, Edgewood (S. Reed, I. Enz, B. Stacey, A. Reid), 1:34.46; 2, Ashwaubenon (Bellile, Witt, Schuch, Nitke), 1:37.81; 3, DeForest (Oosterhof, Willis, Miller, Flowers), 1:39.00. 100 yard backstroke — 1, M. Francis, Rh, :54.39; 2, Freeman, McF, 55.79; 3, teDuits, Edgew, 55.91. 100 yard breaststroke — 1, Barrow, Shorew, 1:04.59; 2, Lohr, Bar, 1:04.90; 3, Willis, DeF, 1:05.33. 400 yard freestyle relay — 1, Edgewood (teDuits, Stacey, Reed, Enz), 3:25.56; 2, Ashwaubenon (Nitke, Witt, Schuch, Bellile), 3:32.53; 3, Rhinelander (Fugle, Winnicki, Younker, M. Francis), 3:34.37. Diving — 1, Held, Whitn, 458.80; 2, Bokerman, NBE, 455.80; 3, Uttke, Graft, 417.45.